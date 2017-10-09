Armed suspects use rifle to rob business in central Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Armed suspects use rifle to rob business in central Valley

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LVMPD released the above surveillance stills of the armed robbery suspects (LVMPD). LVMPD released the above surveillance stills of the armed robbery suspects (LVMPD).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police are searching for three suspects who robbed a business near downtown Las Vegas on the first week of October. 

According to police, three males entered a business on the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive, used a rifle to intimidate employees and robbed the store. 

Police said they cannot disclose what items were taken from the business at this time. 

A Metro robbery release described the victims as 20 to 30-years-old, thin to medium build and 5'9" to 6'2" tall. 

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects is urged to call the LVMPD Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

