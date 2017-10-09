7 remain in critical condition in Valley Health System hospitals

Twelve patients, including seven in critical condition remained Monday at Valley Health System hospitals, one week after the shooting that killed 58 people near Mandalay Bay. The 1 October shooting injured 489 people. Of those, 232 were taken to six Valley Health System hospitals: Centennial Hills, Desert Springs, Henderson Hospital, Spring Valley, Summerlin and Valley Hospitals.

"In the wake of the tragedy that occurred, VHS healthcare providers are privileged to have been at the ready in this crisis situation - quickly, efficiently, and compassionately serving those in need, including some very critically injured persons whom we are thankful are now well on their road to recovery," a Valley Health System spokesperson said.

University Medical Center did not provide an update Monday on its patients injured in the shooting.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.