LVMPD: No evidence to indicate second shooter exists

Las Vegas Metro Sheriff Joe Lombardo disclosed new details in a briefing on the continuing investigation of the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting now referenced as 1 October.

Sheriff Lombardo addressed media outlets on Monday at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters. In his opening statement, he revealed that Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos, who was shot in the leg after approaching the room occupied by Stephen Paddock, was injured at 9:59 p.m., which is a few minutes prior to the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 58 innocent concertgoers and injured hundreds more.

Paddock is believed to have checked into the resort suite on Sept. 25, instead of the 28 as authorities first reported, Sheriff Lombardo said. Lombardo added that investigators are attempting to establish a timeline of Paddock's whereabouts from Sept. 25 through the 28.

Investigators expect to release a definitive timeline of Paddock's actions prior to the shooting once it is complete. At this time, Sheriff Lombardo said he could not disclose the details of the timeline.

In response to rumors circulated on social media, Sheriff Lombardo said there is no evidence to suggest a second shooter exists and added that Paddock was not linked to any "ideologies" that could have influenced the massacre.

Paddock was found to have visited Las Vegas about 200 times but did not interact much with other people while in town, according to Sheriff Lombardo.

Investigators will continue to probe the festival site and the hotel suite for at least another week, Lombardo said.

Sheriff Lombardo concluded the briefing by confirming that authorities are still in contact with Paddock's girlfriend Marilou Danley who was out of the country in the Philippines prior to the mass shooting.

Another briefing is scheduled to take place Friday, Oct. 13.

