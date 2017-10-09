Job seekers: HireLive to host career fair in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Job seekers: HireLive to host career fair in Las Vegas

Written by Lesha Ruffin
LAS VEGAS

HireLive will host a free career fair for Las Vegas residents looking for work.

Job seekers will be able to hand their resumes to representatives from a list of companies including T-Mobile, ADT Security, State Farm, Marshall Retail Group, Amica Mutual and more.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino, located at 9090 Alta Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89145.

Attendees are asked to dress in business professional attire and bring 10-15 resumes.

Complimentary parking will be available. For more information, visit HireLive.com.

