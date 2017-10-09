Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash near I-15 and Russel - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash near I-15 and Russell Road

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the Interstate 15 between Tropicana Avenue and Russell Road Monday afternoon, according to Nevada High Patrol Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel.

Trooper Stuenkel said the rider was traveling northbound on an access road that runs parallel to the I-15 when the crash occurred.

The road is currently closed pending the investigation.

At this time, it is unknown whether speed or other factors contributed to the crash.

