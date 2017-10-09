Metro searching for missing 18-year-old who may need medical hel - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro searching for missing 18-year-old who may need medical help

Jason Allen (Source: LVMPD) Jason Allen (Source: LVMPD)
Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a missing 18-year-old who may be in need of medical attention. 

Jason Allen was last seen on Oct. 6 at 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Gowan Road. 

Police said Allen may be in severe emotional distress. 

He was described as a Caucasian male, 5'10" tall, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907, or by email here

