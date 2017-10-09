Public's help sought locating missing woman in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are asking for the public's help locating a woman who may be in severe emotional distress.

Linda Jolley, 65, was last seen on Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe Station Hotel and Casino near Rancho Drive and Rainbow Boulevard.

Jolley was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans. She is 5'1" tall Caucasian woman, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police said she may be in need of medical help.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 during business hours, or by email.

