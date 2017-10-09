Children's therapy equipment stolen from Easterseals Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Children's therapy equipment stolen from Easterseals Nevada

Posted: Updated:
Easterseals Nevada was broken into on Oct. 8, 2017.(Kirvin Doak) Easterseals Nevada was broken into on Oct. 8, 2017.(Kirvin Doak)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Equipment from Easterseals Nevada was stolen after a break-in at the facility, according to a spokesperson. 

The spokesperson said the facility at 7281 West Charleston Boulevard was broken into on Sunday. 

Equipment from the Children's Therapy Clinic and Assistive Technology was taken, the spokesperson said. 

The facility will remain open on Monday, the spokesperson said. 

Easterseals provides services for people with disabilities or special needs and their families. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

