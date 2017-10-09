Victims of Las Vegas shooting honored at Rise Lantern Festival

Lanterns light up the sky in Overton during the Rise Lantern Festival. (Mike Doria/FOX5)

Thousands of lanterns lit up the night sky in Overton this past weekend as the Rise Festival celebrated its fourth year.

This year, the focus was on the victims of the shooting and their loved ones who are coping with tragedy.

The festival allows goers to write their hopes, fears, worries and prayers on lanterns that are ignited and sent up in a collective lift-off.

The hashtag #VegasStrong was written across many of the lanterns as people as the festival also expressed their hope of unity and community following the shooting tragedy.

About 15,000 people attended the sold-out, two-day festival. On Friday evening, the band Magic Giant held a moment of silence before playing.

