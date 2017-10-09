Facebook group helps the victims of Las Vegas shooting massacre

In the week since a man opened fire from a high rise at Mandalay Bay, killing 58 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, FOX5 has brought you countless stories of heroism. One group of people formed a Facebook group and have been checking on people's loved ones, getting information to people from all over the world, and doing their best to bring peace of mind to people during this terrible time.

“I just made a group just cause I wanted a forum where people can ask questions and try to help one another finding someone or getting info,” Erika Olguin said.

Olguin had no idea how it would blow up. In just two days the group had more than 3,000 members. Many of these people quickly got to work trying to reunite loved ones with each other.

“Everybody just came together to help one another, and they still are,” Olguin said.

The group contacted hospitals, did home checks, worked as translators, and even brought cell phones to injured people in hospitals. Even people from around the country started pitching in.

“I'm very much feeling as though I wish I could have been there to help and that's how I got involved in this Facebook page was just knowing that being here my ability to contribute was limited,” contributor Christy Bortles said.

Bortles just moved to Colorado from Las Vegas and knew she had to help, even if it was from afar.

“There were tons, dozens, hundreds or people saying ‘Hey, either I know somebody that was there’ or ‘I was there and I lost the person that I was with,’ whatever the situation was I just saw a whole lot of people being unsure of where their loved one significant other, friend was,” Bortles said.

Bortles put together two lists, one of the people confirmed dead and one of the people still missing.

“Taking people from this list of names of missing people that were identified and having to put them on the list of people that were deceased. So it was hard to know that in that action I guess symbolically, there were a lot of hearts broken,” Bortles said.

“That was the hardest part. It was hard for the girls that had to find out, family members writing us,” Olguin said.

“Anytime you see somebody who's fearful or sad or scared is able to find comfort, it's powerful, it's been a powerful week,” Bortles said.

