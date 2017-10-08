Aldean returns to surprise patients - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Aldean returns to surprise patients

Posted: Updated:
Jason Aldean visited local hospitals Sunday. Jason Aldean visited local hospitals Sunday.

Country music star Jason Aldean made a surprise visit Sunday to patients at University Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital. Aldean had performed Saturday night in New York City -- but he was back in Las Vegas today to provide cheer and good wishes, according to the public relations departments at both hospitals.

Aldean was performing Oct. 1 at Route 91 Harvest when tragedy struck.

