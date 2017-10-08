Aldean returns to Las Vegas to surprise patients

Country music star Jason Aldean made a surprise visit Sunday to patients at University Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital.

Aldean performed Saturday night in New York City but he was back in Las Vegas to provide cheer and good wishes, according to the public relations departments at both hospitals.

Aldean was performing Oct. 1 at Route 91 Harvest when a gunman fired shots into the crowd at the Mandalay Bay.

