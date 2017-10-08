Officials to discuss items left behind at Route 91 Harvest Festi - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Officials to discuss items left behind at Route 91 Harvest Festival

Posted: Updated:
Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Oct. 3, 2017. (John Locher/AP) Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Oct. 3, 2017. (John Locher/AP)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Officials in Clark County will announce a plan for returning items that were left behind at the scene of Sunday's shooting.

Representatives said they will announce the property distribution process for victims and family members to retrieve personal effects from the Route 91 Harvest Festival grounds. 

Numerous articles, including vehicles, were left behind at the concert venue after gunfire rang out at the festival.

Clark County said they will lead a press conference on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the former Riviera hotel-casino site. 

John Steinbeck, Clark County Fire Deputy Chief, is expected to speak at the news conference, along with an FBI official and a representative from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 

