Officials: Some items left behind at Route 91 Harvest Festival available

Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Oct. 3, 2017. (John Locher/AP)

Officials in Clark County said some of the items left behind at the at the Route 91 Harvest Festival are available to be picked up.

Representatives said the property distribution process for victims and family members to retrieve personal effects from the Route 91 Harvest Festival grounds is underway.

The property distribution process will begin today for anyone who lost property in the 1 October incident at the Route 91 music festival. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 8, 2017

Numerous articles, including vehicles, were left behind at the concert venue after gunfire rang out at the festival.

John Steinbeck, Clark County Fire Deputy Chief, along with FBI Media Specialist Sandy Breault were among a small group of officials who spoke Sunday afternoon.

FBI media specialist, Sandy Breault, now at the podium expressing her condolences to the victims. pic.twitter.com/pVwsmQKpio — Chernéy Amhara FOX5 (@CherneyAmharaTV) October 8, 2017

The Family Assistance Center, located at 3150 Paradise Road, is where items can be picked up from the first cleared area of the festival venue. The center is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily.

Items from area A of the venue have been cleared for release. Available starting today at the Family Assistance Center, 3150 Paradise Rd. pic.twitter.com/yzQcH4bdYU — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 8, 2017

On Monday, officials said people who left items in area "B" can also pick up items. Once items from other areas are ready to be released it will be announced to the public.

New update, items left in area B also available for pickup at Family Assistance Center (See Map) @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/oyrBw6Ztn1 — Chernéy Amhara FOX5 (@CherneyAmharaTV) October 9, 2017

By Tuesday, officials said items from area "C" are available for pick up as well.

Officials said this is an ongoing process and that none of the items being retrieved at this time were considered evidence.

An online questionnaire form is available on the FBI's website for concert attendees to fill out to describe the belongings they left behind. The form can be found online here. People can also email inquiries here.

If someone is not sure where they may have lost their items, they can also wait for all items to be cataloged and made available for pickup.

In addition to retrieving personal property, the Family Assistance Center has a number of on-site services for victims, including crisis counseling, spiritual care, travel and transportation, lodging, legal services, on-site child care for people using the services, health care assistance and more.

The center at the convention center will remain at that location until Oct. 20th. Officials are working on establishing a long-term location for victims.

