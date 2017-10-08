Officials discuss retrieval of items left behind at Route 91 Har - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Officials discuss retrieval of items left behind at Route 91 Harvest Festival

Posted: Updated:
Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Oct. 3, 2017. (John Locher/AP) Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Oct. 3, 2017. (John Locher/AP)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Officials in Clark County said a plan is in motion when it comes to returning items that were left behind at the scene of Sunday's shooting.

Representatives said the property distribution process for victims and family members to retrieve personal effects from the Route 91 Harvest Festival grounds is underway. 

Numerous articles, including vehicles, were left behind at the concert venue after gunfire rang out at the festival.

John Steinbeck, Clark County Fire Deputy Chief, along with FBI Media Specialist Sandy Breault were among a small group of officials who spoke Sunday afternoon.

The Family Assistance Center, located at 3150 Paradise Road, is where items can be picked up from the first cleared area of the festival venue.

Officials said this is an ongoing process and that none of the items being retrieved at this time were considered evidence.  

Sunday's press conference was held at the former Riviera hotel-casino site.   

