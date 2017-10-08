Officials discuss retrieval of items left behind at Route 91 Harvest Festival

Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Oct. 3, 2017. (John Locher/AP)

Officials in Clark County said a plan is in motion when it comes to returning items that were left behind at the scene of Sunday's shooting.

Representatives said the property distribution process for victims and family members to retrieve personal effects from the Route 91 Harvest Festival grounds is underway.

The property distribution process will begin today for anyone who lost property in the 1 October incident at the Route 91 music festival. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 8, 2017

Numerous articles, including vehicles, were left behind at the concert venue after gunfire rang out at the festival.

John Steinbeck, Clark County Fire Deputy Chief, along with FBI Media Specialist Sandy Breault were among a small group of officials who spoke Sunday afternoon.

FBI media specialist, Sandy Breault, now at the podium expressing her condolences to the victims. pic.twitter.com/pVwsmQKpio — Chernéy Amhara FOX5 (@CherneyAmharaTV) October 8, 2017

The Family Assistance Center, located at 3150 Paradise Road, is where items can be picked up from the first cleared area of the festival venue.

Items from area A of the venue have been cleared for release. Available starting today at the Family Assistance Center, 3150 Paradise Rd. pic.twitter.com/yzQcH4bdYU — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 8, 2017

Officials said this is an ongoing process and that none of the items being retrieved at this time were considered evidence.

Sunday's press conference was held at the former Riviera hotel-casino site.

Stay with FOX5 for continued coverage.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.