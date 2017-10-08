Driver dies after hitting large water valve

Authorities say a man has died after driving across multiple lanes on a Las Vegas highway and hitting a large water valve.

Las Vegas police say the 43-year-old man was driving a 2004 Nissan Armada eastbound on Lake Mead Boulevard at about 8:20 p.m. on Saturday when he hit the curb. He then drove left across all westbound lanes before hitting the valve.

Police say he was transported to a local hospital where he died. His name has not been released.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.