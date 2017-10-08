Neal scores third in 2 games, Vegas deals Arizona OT loss

James Neal's goal at 3:46 of overtime Saturday night gave the expansion Vegas Golden Knights their second win in two games, 2-1 over the Arizona Coyotes.

Neal, who scored twice in the Golden Knights' first regular-season game Friday at Dallas, completed a comeback that saw Vegas tie the score at 1 with 1:12 to play in regulation. Anti Raanta, in his first game as the new No. 1 goaltender in Arizona, stopped 42 shots.

Vegas, unable to put a shot past Raanta for nearly the entire game, drew even at 1 on Nate Schmidt's goal. The Golden Knights had pulled goalie Marc-Andre Fleury with 2:18 to play for an extra attacker, and the move paid off.

Fleury made 27 saves.

Raanta was sharpest in the second period, making 19 saves. The Coyotes earned their first point for new coach Rick Tocchet after losing their season opener at Anaheim on Thursday.

The Coyotes have posted a 14-5-2 record in home openers since moving to Arizona from Winnipeg in 1996.

Tobias Rieder scored the Coyotes' only goal, a rebound at 5:52 of the first period after Luke Schenn sent in the puck and Jordan Martinook took a shot that came out to Rieder.

Raanta, the new No. 1 goalie for the Coyotes after Mike Smith was traded to Calgary after six seasons in Arizona, got some help from a post after the Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek just missed the net at the 14:05 mark.

Raanta made a key save against Vegas center Jonathan Marchessault on a breakaway after a turnover at 12:01 of the second period.

About four minutes later, Raanta turned away Erik Haula's attempt to stuff the puck from inside the crease. But he got the biggest ovation from the crowd after not allowing a goal during a 3-minute, 14-second stretch of a 5-on-3 power play for Vegas.

Raanta made his first appearance with the Coyotes since coming to the team via an offseason trade with the New York Rangers. He didn't play in Arizona's season opener though he'd been cleared for action after dealing with a lower-body injury that limited him in the preseason.

