Clean the World, Las Vegas Sands Corp. partnered to build 35,000 hygiene kits

More than 750 volunteers took part in The Venetian’s annual event to build 35,000 hygiene kits for Clean the World. All kits built will stay in Southern Nevada to aid the homeless (Clean the World).

Clean the World, a social enterprise dedicated to soap recycling and reduction of landfill waste, partnered with Las Vegas Strip resort properties to build 35,000 hygiene kits that will be distributed to multiple Valley non-profit organizations to help those in need.

“On behalf of Clean the World, we want to thank The Venetian, The Palazzo and Sands Expo & Convention Center, as well as the community of Las Vegas, for once again showing their incredible spirit and commitment to both our organization and hygiene-vulnerable populations,” said Shawn Seipler, founder and chief executive officer of Clean the World. “Because of their time and effort, Clean the World will be able to provide hygiene supplies to thousands of individuals and families to help them as they work to rebuild their lives.”

Clean the World plans to distribute the hygiene kits built by over 750 volunteers to eight organizations that deal with homelessness in Southern Nevada. Fresh Start Mobile Showers, a traveling hygiene unit created by a partnership between Clean the World and Las Vegas Sands, will receive some of the kits to distribute to the homeless, a release said.

The impressive effort is part of an ongoing partnership series between multiple worldwide Las Vegas Sands properties and Clean the World. The goal of the series, 'Las Vegas Sands 2017 Global Hygiene Kit Build with Clean the World,' aims to build a total of 100,000 hygiene kits.

Since the initial partnership in 2011, Clean the World has recycled 240 tons of waste from its properties into more than 2.1 million bars of soap – material that otherwise would have gone to landfill, according to a release from the organization.

“Today was a great day – our team members at The Venetian, The Palazzo and Sands Expo & Convention Center once again showed their compassion and dedication to helping those in need through our global partnership with Clean the World,” said George Markantonis, president and chief operating officer of The Venetian, The Palazzo and the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

“Our annual hygiene kit build with Clean the World is an important part of our philanthropy program here in Las Vegas, and I want to thank our team members and the volunteers from our community for their time and work today," Markantonis added.

Clean the World has recycling centers in Las Vegas, Orlando and Hong Kong. The organization partners with over 5,000 hotel and resort properties to recycle soap for distribution around the world in countries with a high pre-adolescent death rate due to acute respiratory infection (pneumonia) and diarrheal diseases (cholera) – which are two of the top killers of children under the age of five, according to a release.

Anyone interested in volunteering for Clean the World can visit their website.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.