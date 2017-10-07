Vice President Pence visits Las Vegas for prayer unity walk

Vice President Mike Pence visited Las Vegas Saturday. Crowds packed city hall to hear the VP talk about resilience, strength, and what it means to be #VegasStrong.

“Five days ago, America awoke to the news of the worst mass shooting in the history of the United States. On a field, not far from here, 58 people lost their lives and nearly five hundred were injured,” Vice President Pence said.

It's those people, their families, the countless first responders and the people of Las Vegas that the Vice President came to support Saturday.

“Today we are all Vegas strong,” Vice President Pence said. “These were everyday Americans, but every day, from this day forward, we will remember their selflessness and courage whenever we remember that dark hour.”

He stood beside Nevada pastors and politicians.

“That horrific, senseless animal. I will not ever mention that name,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman said.

“We are family, we are Las Vegas strong,” a tearful Congresswoman Dina Titus said.

The Vice Pres. said America sees Las Vegas' pain, and they see how the community has come together.

“I stand before you today on behalf of my family and every family in America to say we are with you,” Vice President Pence said.

On his way out, the Vice President made one final stop, He went to the memorial of crosses near the site where everything happened. He and his wife placed white roses on every cross.

