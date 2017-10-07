Vice President Pence, Nevada officials stand united in Las Vegas

Vice President Pence and Nevada officials gather for a unity event in Las Vegas on Oct. 7, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

Vice President Mike Pence and numerous Nevada officials stood together in unity for the city of Las Vegas after Sunday's mass shooting.

Pence took part in a community prayer event Saturday afternoon with Mayor Carolyn Goodman, U.S. Senator Cortez Masto, Nevada Senator Dean Heller and other dignitaries.

The event was held at the Las Vegas City Hall and part of a unity walk in response to the deadly shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Pence said "We are all Vegas strong" in his speech on Saturday and that his family and every family in America are with Las Vegas.

In Las Vegas w/ Karen to tell them, on behalf of @POTUS, my family & every family in America, we are with them. We are all #VegasStrong. pic.twitter.com/WEubU0bxp7 — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 7, 2017

This walk and event were organized in conjunction with the mayor's faith initiative as a way for the community to heal.

A spokesperson for the city said walkers were set out from four locations, all seven miles from City Hall, praying for healing and unity in the Valley before they gathered in the chambers,

The city also released a dove for each victim killed in the shooting from City Hall Plaza.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.