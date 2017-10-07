Las Vegas EMT renders aid to victims during mass shooting

Jeremy Deegan pictured here in an interview with FOX5 on Oct. 6, 2017. (Cyndi Lundeberg/FOX5)

An off-duty EMT rendered aid to multiple people hurt in Sunday night’s shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Emergency Medical Technician Jeremy Deegan bought his ticket to the Route 91 Harvest festival last minute.

Deegan said something inside of him told him he needed to go and looking back was meant to be there to help save lives.

“I was there to help save people. That’s what I started doing,” said Deegan.

Gunfire rang out at the festival just after 10 p.m. as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock took aim at concertgoers with multiple firearms from his suite at the Mandalay Bay.

“We heard the noise and we thought it was fireworks. My friend was like no its those pop rock things and we didn’t think anything of it,” said Deegan.

Unfortunately, what they heard was not fireworks, but multiple rounds being fired by Paddock directly into the crowd.

“Once the shooting stopped I started rendering aid to everyone I could. People were saying there were multiple shooters, but I didn’t know what was going on. I just wanted to take care of these people,” said Deegan.

One of the victims Jeremy began working on was Rachael Parker, she had been shot in the chest three times.

“I knew her, she told me her name. That’s the first thing I asked her. I said what’s your name? She said Rachael, “ Deegan said.

Jeremy rode with Rachael to the hospital and gave her medical care on the way... but she didn’t make it.

“I thought she was going to survive. She was strong, “ said Deegan.

Parker sadly was one of the 58 victims who lost their life tragically Sunday night.

“I want to say sorry to the Parker family for their loss. There’s not a day that goes by I don't think about it and I cry," Deegan said.

