Three boys hit and killed on sidewalk not forgotten

Three young boys were hit and killed by a driver as they walked on the sidewalk on Desert Inn near Ocean Crest Saturday. Police said 28-year-old Joseph Eskandarian ran his car onto the sidewalk, hitting and killing three boys.

Family said two of those boys are 12-year-old Danny and 14-year-old Ponchito Miramontes. The brothers were loved by many, and their death has taken a huge toll on family. Just a couple hours after their vigil last week, the massacre on the Strip happened, leaving this family torn and heartbroken.

"I know it was really horrible what happened but I cannot keep my head you know. I'm just here thinking about my nephews. Like I cannot concentrate on anything else, but just my nephews cause they're gone and they're never gonna see them again," the boys’ aunt Karla Morena said.

The driver is facing charges for leaving the scene, and more charges are expected to come.

To help this family out, the family is having a car wash Sunday at the El Pollo Loco on Charleston near the 95. They’re also throwing a food fest Sunday at 3751 N. Edward near Las Vegas Boulevard.

