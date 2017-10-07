Three boys hit and killed on sidewalk not forgotten

One of the heroes of Sunday's massacre in Las Vegas was reunited on CNN with the off-duty officer who saved his life after he took at least two bullets while rescuing the injured and dying from the scene.More >
One of the heroes of Sunday's massacre in Las Vegas was reunited on CNN with the off-duty officer who saved his life after he took at least two bullets while rescuing the injured and dying from the scene.More >
Clark County released the names Thursday of the 58 victims who died in Sunday's massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.More >
Clark County released the names Thursday of the 58 victims who died in Sunday's massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.More >
Country singer Eric Church debuted a new song Wednesday night titled "Why Not Me" dedicated to the victims of Las Vegas' deadly shooting.More >
Country singer Eric Church debuted a new song Wednesday night titled "Why Not Me" dedicated to the victims of Las Vegas' deadly shooting.More >
The Clark County School District said one person was taken into custody in connection with threats toward Centennial High School.More >
The Clark County School District said one person was taken into custody in connection with threats toward Centennial High School.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock tried to buy tracer ammunition at a gun show in the Phoenix area in recent weeks, a law enforcement official said.More >
Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock tried to buy tracer ammunition at a gun show in the Phoenix area in recent weeks, a law enforcement official said.More >
An Illinois man has installed 58 white crosses on the Las Vegas Strip to honor the victims of Sunday's mass shooting.More >
An Illinois man has installed 58 white crosses on the Las Vegas Strip to honor the victims of Sunday's mass shooting.More >
Metro police confirmed Wednesday the death toll in the Las Vegas Strip mass shooting Sunday, stands at 59, and 489 injured.More >
Metro police confirmed Wednesday the death toll in the Las Vegas Strip mass shooting Sunday, stands at 59, and 489 injured.More >
An attorney representing families affected by Sunday's tragedy on the Las Vegas Strip is getting ready to file a lawsuit involving the shooter, MGM, and music festival organizers.More >
An attorney representing families affected by Sunday's tragedy on the Las Vegas Strip is getting ready to file a lawsuit involving the shooter, MGM, and music festival organizers.More >
Fire engineer Brian Emery was driving his station's engine back from a call for a minor car crash when hundreds of hysterical people began swarming the vehicle near an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.More >
Fire engineer Brian Emery was driving his station's engine back from a call for a minor car crash when hundreds of hysterical people began swarming the vehicle near an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.More >