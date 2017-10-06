Cox reaches deal to air Golden Knights games - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Cox reaches deal to air Golden Knights games

LAS VEGAS

Vegas Golden Knights fans with service through Cox will be able to watch games. 

On Friday, Cox Communications reached a deal to carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Moutain on the cable network in Las Vegas. 

The agreement took effect immediately and will air the inaugural season of the Golden Knights games.  

The first regular season game will be on Cox channel 96 and 1096. Beginning Saturday, the permanent home for games will be on Cox channel 313 and 1313 in HD. 

The channel is available on the Essential cable package. 

