CCFD battling townhome fire in Las Vegas

Crews are battling a fire at a townhome near Flamingo Road and the 515 on Oct. 6, 2017. (Sam Argier/FOX5)

The Clark County Fire Department said they are battling a fire Friday evening at a townhome.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of Gold Coast Drive, near Flamingo Road and the 515.

The department said a second alarm was called at the fire.

Further details were not immediately released.

