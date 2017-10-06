CCFD battling townhome fire in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

CCFD battling townhome fire in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Crews are battling a fire at a townhome near Flamingo Road and the 515 on Oct. 6, 2017. (Sam Argier/FOX5) Crews are battling a fire at a townhome near Flamingo Road and the 515 on Oct. 6, 2017. (Sam Argier/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Clark County Fire Department said they are battling a fire Friday evening at a townhome. 

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of Gold Coast Drive, near Flamingo Road and the 515. 

The department said a second alarm was called at the fire. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.