Undersheriff calls Mandalay Bay security guard a 'true hero'

Las Vegas Metro Police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill called the Mandalay Bay security guard, who was shot by the Las Vegas Strip suspect, a true hero during a press conference on Friday.

McMahill said, "I don't think we've done a good enough job of recognizing him and his actions and for that, I apologize."

Jesus Campos, a security guard at the property, was sent to the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay to investigate a door alarm, or open door on the floor. When he arrived he was shot in the leg by the suspect. Campos turned around and notified dispatch.

McMahill said Campos provided critical information on the location of the suspect. Campos also told responding officers where the suspect was when they arrived.

"This was a remarkable effort by a brave and remarkable man," McMahill said. Adding, Campos is an "absolute hero."

