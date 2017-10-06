Las Vegas businesses to raise money for Strip shooting victims

Two couples hug each other after a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Businesses in Las Vegas are raising money for the victims of the Strip shooting.

Ben & Jerry's

Local Ben & Jerry's shops are raising money for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Four locations in Las Vegas and Henderson will donate 100 percent of the proceeds earned on Saturday to the victims of the shooting.

The participating locations include the shop at The District at Green Valley Ranch, the location inside Sunset Station Hotel and Casino, at the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally's and the location at Harrah's Las Vegas.

Grand Bazaar Shops

Retailers, bars, and restaurants at the Grand Bazaar SHops on the Strip will be donating proceeds to the Las Vegas Victim's Funds and the Las Vegas Compassion Fund. In addition to Ben & Jerry's, on Saturday Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken, Born and Raised Craft Pub, Istanbul Mediterranean, JoJo's Jerky, Las Vegas Magic Shop, Marash Ice Cream, Pascanoush Gifts, Philly Pretzel Factory, Pro Image Sports, Redneck Riviera, Rock Cinema, Sin City Brewing Co., Subway, Sunset Case, TAC 702 Boutique, The Dog House, Tix4Tonight, Vapor Kings, Vegas EXP, and Expressions will be donating some proceeds to the funds.

