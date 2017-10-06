Ben & Jerry's to raise money for Strip shooting victims

Two couples hug each other after a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Local Ben & Jerry's shops are raising money for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Four locations in Las Vegas and Henderson will donate 100 percent of the proceeds earned on Saturday to the victims of the shooting.

The participating locations include the shop at The District at Green Valley Ranch, the location inside Sunset Station Hotel and Casino, at the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally's and the location at Harrah's Las Vegas.

