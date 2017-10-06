Vice President Mike Pence to visit Las Vegas

Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday.

Pence will take part in an event with Mayor Carolyn Goodman and other community officials after the culmination of a unity walk in response to the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. The event after the walk will take place at Las Vegas City Hall Council chambers at 495 Main Street at 12:30 p.m.

The vice president is expected to speak at the event.

The walk was organized in conjunction with the mayor's faith initiative as a way for the community to heal. A spokesperson for the city said walkers will set out from four locations, all seven miles from City Hall, singing and praying for healing and unity in the Valley. After the gathering in the chambers, a dove for each victim killed in the shooting will be released from City Hall Plaza.

The city released the routes for unity walk as follows:

Northern Route:

Leg 1: Walk south from the Corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Craig Road 1.5 miles to West Cheyenne Boulevard.

Leg 2: Walk south from Martin Luther King Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue one mile to Carey Avenue.

Leg 3: Walk south from Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue for one mile to West Owens Avenue.

Leg 4: Walk south from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Owens Avenue half a mile to Washington Avenue then turn left and continue a half a mile to F Street.

Leg 5: Walk South from F Street and Washington Avenue merging onto North City Parkway half a mile to West Ogden Avenue then turn left for 0.2 miles to South Main Street turn right continue 0.5 miles to Las Vegas City Hall.

Southern Route:

Leg 1: Walk north from Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road one mile to Tropicana Boulevard.

Leg 2: Walk north from Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Boulevard for one mile to Flamingo Road.

Leg 3: Walk north from Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road one mile to Spring Mountain Road.

Leg 4: Walk north from Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road for one mile to Circus Circus Drive.

Leg 5: Walk north from Las Vegas Boulevard and Circus Circus Drive for one mile to South Main Street.

Leg 6: Veer left onto South Main Street for 1.5 miles to Las Vegas City Hall.

Eastern Route:

Leg 1: Walk west from East Charleston Boulevard and Nellis Blvd for one mile to Lamb Boulevard.



Leg 2: Walk west from East Charleston Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard for one mile to North Pecos Road.



Leg 3: Walk west from East Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road for one mile to Eastern Avenue.

Leg 4: Walk west from East Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue for one mile to South Maryland Parkway.

Leg 5: From East Charleston Boulevard turn right on South Maryland Parkway 0.2 miles to East Clark Avenue then turn left 0.8 miles to Las Vegas City Hall.

Western Route:

Leg 1: Walk east from West Charleston Boulevard and Buffalo Drive for one mile to South Rainbow Boulevard.

Leg 2: Walk east from West Charleston Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard for one mile to South Jones Boulevard.

Leg 3: Walk east from West Charleston Boulevard and JonesBouleavrd for one mile to South Decatur Boulevard.

Leg 4: Walk east from West Charleston Boulevard and South Decatur Boulevard for one mile to South Rancho Drive.

Leg 5: Walk east from W. Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive for one mile to South Casino Boulevard

Leg 6: From West Charleston Boulevard and Casino Boulevard walk north for half a mile to East Clark Avenue then turn left 0.2 to Las Vegas City Hall.

The city asked people participating in the unity walk to stay on sidewalks, watch for cars, and use crosswalks.

