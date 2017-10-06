Donate to the #VegasStrong Movement

Join the #VegasStrong movement as we work to rebuild our city after 1 October.

Make a difference in the lives of those impacted by the mass shooting that left 58 innocent victims dead and 489 people injured.

Donate at the participating locations listed below, sponsored by our partners, from Wednesday, Oct. 11 through Tuesday, Oct. 31, to receive a free #VegasStrong t-shirt.

One-hundred percent of the funds received will be distributed directly to victims and their families.

Donation Locations:



1) RC Willey

www.rcwilley.com

20 North Stephanie Street, Henderson, NV 89074 - (702) 856-8000

Open: Mon. - Sat. 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Closed Sundays 3050 South Town Center, Summerlin, NV 89135 - (702) 512-2600

Open: Mon. - Sat. 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Closed Sundays

2) Dunkin Donuts

www.dunkindonuts.com/en

Visit website for local nearest location

3) Westgate

www.westgateresorts.com

3000 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109 - (702) 732-5111

Open 24 Hours

4) Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Clinics

www.westdermatology.com

Visit website for location

Open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

5) United Nissan

www.unitednissan.com

3025 East Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89104 - (702) 832-5480

Open Mon. - Sat. 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

6) Towbin Automotive

www.kinofcars.com

275 Auto Mall Drive, Henderson, NV 89014 - (702) 558-3800

Open Mon. - Sat. 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

7) Silverton

www.silvertoncasino.com

3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139 - (702) 263-7777

Open 24 Hours

8) Toyota of Las Vegas

www.dwtoyotalasvegas.com

3255 East Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89104 - (866) 413-8428

Open Mon. - Fri. 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

9) Tutoring Club

www.tutoringclub.com - (702) 588-5280

2213 North Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, NV 89014



11241 South Eastern Avenue, Henderson, NV 89052



7315 South Rainbow Boulevard, Suite 120, Las Vegas, NV 89113



6120 North Decatur Boulevard, Suite 102, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

10) Southern Nevada Nissan Dealers

www.choosenissan.com

Henderson Nissan: 295 Auto Mall Drive, Henderson, NV 89014 - (877) 574-3030

Mon. - Sat. 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Closed Sundays Planet Nissan: 5850 Centennial Center Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89149 - (702) 876-8000

Mon.- Fri. 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays AutoNation Nissan: 5800 West Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89146 - (702) 570-1013

Mon. - Sat. 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Closed Sundays United Nissan: 3025 East Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89104 - (702) 832-5480

Mon. - Fri., 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Closed on Sundays

