Donate to the #VegasStrong Movement

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -
Join the #VegasStrong movement as we work to rebuild our city after 1 October.
Make a difference in the lives of those impacted by the mass shooting that left 58 innocent victims dead and 489 people injured.
Donate at the participating locations listed below, sponsored by our partners, from Wednesday, Oct. 11 through Tuesday, Oct. 31, to receive a free #VegasStrong t-shirt.
One-hundred percent of the funds received will be distributed directly to victims and their families.
Donation Locations:
1) RC Willey
www.rcwilley.com
- 20 North Stephanie Street, Henderson, NV 89074 - (702) 856-8000
Open: Mon. - Sat. 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Closed Sundays
- 3050 South Town Center, Summerlin, NV 89135 - (702) 512-2600
Open: Mon. - Sat. 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Closed Sundays
2) Dunkin Donuts
www.dunkindonuts.com/en
- Visit website for local nearest location
3) Westgate
www.westgateresorts.com
- 3000 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109 - (702) 732-5111
Open 24 Hours
4) Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Clinics
www.westdermatology.com
- Visit website for location
Open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
5) United Nissan
www.unitednissan.com
- 3025 East Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89104 - (702) 832-5480
Open Mon. - Sat. 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
6) Towbin Automotive
www.kinofcars.com
- 275 Auto Mall Drive, Henderson, NV 89014 - (702) 558-3800
Open Mon. - Sat. 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
7) Silverton
www.silvertoncasino.com
- 3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139 - (702) 263-7777
Open 24 Hours
8) Toyota of Las Vegas
www.dwtoyotalasvegas.com
- 3255 East Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89104 - (866) 413-8428
Open Mon. - Fri. 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
9) Tutoring Club
www.tutoringclub.com - (702) 588-5280
- 2213 North Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, NV 89014
- 11241 South Eastern Avenue, Henderson, NV 89052
- 7315 South Rainbow Boulevard, Suite 120, Las Vegas, NV 89113
- 6120 North Decatur Boulevard, Suite 102, North Las Vegas, NV 89031
10) Southern Nevada Nissan Dealers
www.choosenissan.com
- Henderson Nissan: 295 Auto Mall Drive, Henderson, NV 89014 - (877) 574-3030
Mon. - Sat. 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Closed Sundays
- Planet Nissan: 5850 Centennial Center Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89149 - (702) 876-8000
Mon.- Fri. 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays
- AutoNation Nissan: 5800 West Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89146 - (702) 570-1013
Mon. - Sat. 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Closed Sundays
- United Nissan: 3025 East Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89104 - (702) 832-5480
Mon. - Fri., 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Closed on Sundays
