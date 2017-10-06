Donate to the #VegasStrong Movement

Join the #VegasStrong movement as we work to rebuild our city after 1 October.

Make a difference in the lives of those impacted by the mass shooting that left 58 innocent victims dead and 489 people injured.

Donate at the participating locations listed below, sponsored by our partners, from Wednesday, Oct. 11 through Tuesday, Oct. 31, to receive a free #VegasStrong t-shirt.

One-hundred percent of the funds received will be distributed directly to victims and their families.

