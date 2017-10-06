Free parking available for First Friday, healing garden in downtown

Free parking will be available for those attending First Friday and the ribbon cutting ceremony for the healing garden in downtown Las Vegas.

Motorists can park at the Las Vegas City Hall Parking Garage on 500 South Main Street.

A shuttle will be available to transport attendees to and from the event as well as the ribbon cutting for the community healing garden. The temporary shuttle will stop near Clark Avenue and Main Street on the east side of the street. The shuttle will pick up passengers approximately every 20 minutes.

Community members helped build a healing garden in response to the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. It features a wall of remembrance, a grove of trees, shrubs, flowers, and walkway. The garden is located at 1015 South Casino Center Boulevard. The ribbon cutting with Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilman Bob Coffin will take place at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

