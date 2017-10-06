Metro: 'No clear motive' why suspect carried out mass Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas Metro police said there is no clear motive why Stephen Paddock unleashed gunfire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said investigators will continue to look at every aspect of the suspect from birth to death to determine a motive.

McMahill said investigators have gone through more than 1,00 leads and some have helped to create a better profile of the "madness" of the suspect. Adding, they have looked at his personal life, political affiliation, economic situation, radicalization, and social behaviors. McMahill said they are also aware that ISIS has repeatedly claimed responsibility and they have "no known nexus" to it.

In the past, the motive has been clear on terror attacks or mass murders, McMahill said. Previous incidents were made clear by a social media post, note, phone call, or through computer evidence. That is not the case with this suspect and investigators will continue to look into it.

McMahill said they are aware of rumors, innuendo, and supposition from some in the public. Adding, the rumors and speculation do not help the investigation.

McMahill addressed some reports circulating on the investigation. He said that he is not aware of the department uncovering video that may have eluded to a motive. He said he does not believe anybody else used the room key from the shooter and said he is not aware of the suspect's vehicle being out of the garage when the room key was used.

He also addressed speculation that there was more than one shooter. McMahill said they are very confident there was not another shooter in the room. Investigators have reviewed video and found no indication that there is another suspect. However, he cannot confirm whether anybody else may have known about the incident before it was carried out.

McMahill said investigators found tannerite inside the suspect's vehicle at the Mandalay Bay. McMahill said tannerite is a binary explosive meaning it is composed of two substances. Investigators uncovered aluminum nitrate and aluminum powder which when combined make the finished product of tannerite. McMahill said they are not sure what the suspect was planning on doing with the explosives. However, he said the tannerite did not resemble an IED.

Aaron Rouse, of the FBI, said Clear Channel has partnered with Metro police and the FBI to display billboards across the Las Vegas Valley. The billboards will have the badges from Metro and the FBI with the terms, "if you know something, say something." The phone number 1-800-CALL-FBI will be displayed on the boards. Tips are critical for the investigation. Rouse added, "we will not stop, we will not stop until we have the truth."

McMahill said there are still a number of people that know something may have looked out of place or that someone may have acted suspiciously that night. Some may have known something in the years or months before the shooting was carried out. He urged anyone that might have information to contact authorities.

