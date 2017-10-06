UNLV Hockey to honor coach injured in Vegas shooting

UNLV Hockey returns home Friday night for their first home game since the mass shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The Rebel hockey team will hold a special ceremony honoring all the victims affected by Sunday's tragic incident, including one of their own.

Officials said Assistant Head Coach Nick Robone suffered a gunshot wound to the chest while attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival. He was admitted to the intensive care unit at Sunrise Hospital.

Robone remains at Sunrise for his recovery and the team said they will be accepting donations for his medical costs.

A silent auction will be held at the game with Vegas Golden Knights merchandise, a 50/50 raffle and UNLV T-shirts for sale to benefit the Robone family.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at the City National Arena in Summerlin and the team will also accept donations on a GoFundMe account set up for Robone.

