Vegas Golden Knights set to drop puck in first season game in Dallas

The Vegas Golden Knights are ready to take on the Dallas Stars in their first-ever season game.

When the Golden Knights take the ice Friday at American Airlines Arena, it's going to a historic moment, not just because it's the first game that counts, but because it's the first time a community is going to count on them.

"Lot of people look up to athletes and when we come to the rink and support people, I think it makes a big difference for sure," said Golden Knights head coach, Gerard Gallant.

The Golden Knights didn't prepare like most teams in the league this week, instead of getting rest between practices, most players were out in the community, lending a helping hand or hug to those in need.

"It's our first season and if that's what we can do right now allow people to take their minds off the sadness and disappointment, put a smile on their face is a way to help," said Golden Knights goaltender, Calvin Pickard.

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland has called Las Vegas home for 14 years, he knows a hockey game won't erase the pain that has hit his city, but he hopes it can ease it.

"Few hours in the day we can have people turns their minds off, enjoy an atmosphere they won't get when they're not in this stadium, it's almost like a two or three-hour therapy, just let your brain heal a little bit and enjoy your time," said Engelland.

"It's just a game, it put things in perspective a bit, people are having a lot worse of a day than we are, hockey-wise you're going to try and play well, represent the city well, making people in Vegas proud of us," said Golden Knights goaltender, Marc-Andre Fleury.

When the team laces up the skate for the first time Friday night, they're not just playing for the guy next to them or the logo on their chest, but the city they represent.

"Our games are going to be very important, it's going to give people that come down there, enjoy it and get away from the tragedies, just to have some fun and it's tough to have fun every day it gets a little bitter and you got to get through it," said Gallant.

Like other places around the league this week, a moment of silence is expected before the Golden Knights face off against the Dallas Stars for their franchise regular-season opener.

Puck drop is set for 5:30 p.m. local time.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.