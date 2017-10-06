Loved ones share memories of 20-year-old UNLV student Quinton Robbins

A kind leader, and an all around good guy: that's how family members described 20-year-old Basic High School graduate and UNLV student Quinton Robbins.

"He wanted everyone to feel welcome, to feel apart of something, a team a group. He made sure to include everyone that he could," his relative, Joseph Walker said.

He also loved country music.

"He often could be heard singing loudly country music in the shower, he listened to it in the car often," Walker said.

Robbins was enjoying the Route 91 Harvest Festival with his girlfriend, and had been looking forward to seeing one of his favorite performers Jason Aldean.

Then, the unthinkable happened.

"When the shots stopped for a second or two, he raised up to find an exit to try to get out with his girlfriend and almost immediately was shot," Walker said.

Robbins' girlfriend was able to move him across the venue to find help and two strangers helped get him to the hospital, but he didn't make it.

"You know you just don't want to believe it ... when you finally find out it is the truth, it's sad," James DiNicola said.

James DiNicola coached Robbins on Basic High School's basketball team. Then he recruited him to work as a recreational assistant for the City of Henderson.

"We called him Q, that's what his friends know him as, as Q," he said.

He says Q's smile is one he will never forget.

"Just knowing that we lost someone that meant so much to so many people the world's not a better place without Quinton, I wish he had more time to help even more people out here," he said.

