All 58 names of shooting victims released by Clark County - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

All 58 names of shooting victims released by Clark County

Posted: Updated:
Clark County released the names of all 58 victims who died in Sunday's shooting. (FOX5) Clark County released the names of all 58 victims who died in Sunday's shooting. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Clark County released the names Thursday of the 58 victims who died in Sunday's massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Thirty-six women and 22 men died as a result of the shooting. The victims killed range in age from 20 to 67 years old. 

        Victim / Date of Birth / Gender

  1. Ahlers, Hannah Lassette 6/2/1983 Female
  2. Alvarado, Heather Lorraine 9/20/1982 Female
  3. Anderson, Dorene 4/16/1968 Female
  4. Barnette, Carrie Rae 12/16/1982 Female
  5. Beaton, Jack Reginald 12/10/1962 Male
  6. Berger, Stephen Richard 9/30/1973 Male
  7. Bowers, Candice Ryan 8/10/1977 Female
  8. Burditus, Denise 6/5/1967 Female
  9. Casey, Sandra 11/1/1982 Female
  10. Castilla, Andrea Lee Anna 9/29/1989 Female
  11. Cohen, Denise 8/2/1959 Female
  12. Davis, Austin William 6/20/1988 Male
  13. Day Jr., Thomas 10/29/1972 Male
  14. Duarte, Christiana 8/7/1995 Female
  15. Etcheber, Stacee Ann 2/26/1967 Female
  16. Fraser, Brian S. 8/20/1978 Male
  17. Galvan, Keri 8/20/1986 Female
  18. Gardner, Dana Leann 7/6/1965 Female
  19. Gomez, Angela C. 12/26/1996 Female
  20. Guillen, Rocio 12/20/1976 Female
  21. Hartfield, Charleston 5/16/1983 Male
  22. Hazencomb, Christopher 9/27/1973 Male
  23. Irvine, Jennifer Topaz 6/6/1975 Female
  24. Kimura, Teresa Nicol 3/24/1979 Female
  25. Klymchuk, Jessica 5/1/1983 Female
  26. Kreibaum, Carly Anne 12/9/1983 Female
  27. LeRocque, Rhonda M. 8/29/1975 Female
  28. Link, Victor L. 9/7/1962 Male
  29. Mclldoon, Jordan 10/6/1993 Male
  30. Meadows, Kelsey Breanne 6/26/1989 Female
  31. Medig, Calla-Marie 8/8/1989 Female
  32. Melton, James 8/2/1988 Male
  33. Mestas, Patricia 7/25/1950 Female
  34. Meyer, Austin Cooper 9/18/1993 Male
  35. Murfitt, Adrian Allan 7/5/1982 Male
  36. Parker, Rachael Kathleen 12/16/1983 Female
  37. Parks, Jennifer 1/18/1981 Female
  38. Parsons, Carolyn Lee 12/28/1985 Female
  39. Patterson, Lisa Marie 6/26/1971 Female
  40. Phippen, John Joseph 10/25/1960 Male
  41. Ramirez, Melissa V. 11/29/1990 Female
  42. Rivera, Jordyn N. 7/22/1996 Female
  43. Robbins, Quinton 3/21/1997 Male
  44. Robinson, Cameron 1/1/1989 Male
  45. Roe, Tara Ann 9/1/1983 Female
  46. Romero-Muniz, Lisa 5/19/1969 Female
  47. Roybal, Christopher Louis 10/9/1988 Male
  48. Schwanbeck, Brett 1/31/1956 Male
  49. Schwitzer, Bailey 4/5/1997 Female
  50. Shipp, Laura Anne 5/9/1967 Female
  51. Silva, Erick 8/19/1996 Male
  52. Smith, Susan 8/24/1964 Female
  53. Stewart, Brennan Lee 2/19/1987 Male
  54. Taylor, Derrick Dean 9/25/1961 Male
  55. Tonks, Neysa C. 7/27/1971 Female
  56. Vo, Michelle 1/10/1985 Female
  57. Von Tillow, Kurt Allen 12/4/1961 Male
  58. Wolfe Jr., William W. 10/15/1974 Male

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.