Metro officer Charleston Hartfield's life honored in candlelight vigil

Metro Officer Hartfield was shot and killed when a shooter opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Oct. 1 (FOX5).

As the city of Las Vegas continues to process the tragic loss of life that occurred at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Oct. 1, the LVMPD along with other agencies and the community honored the life of Officer Charleston Hartfield who was one of the 58 victims killed that night.

A candlelight vigil was held the evening of Oct. 5 at Police Memorial Park to remember the outstanding contributions Officer Hartfield made as a military service member, a Metro police officer and most of all as a husband and father of two children.

"[Charlie] loved his country and his city. He is the most patriotic person I've ever met," said a Metro officer who worked with Hartfield.

Officer Hartfield served 16 years in the Army and Army National Guard. He was a part of the 82nd Airborne Division and completed a tour in Iraq. Hartfield joined the LVMPD in 2002 where he worked in various departments throughout his career.

"Charlie was the hardest working man I've ever known. He did this for his family," a Metro officer said.

The vigil opened up with the color guard presentation and a few words from a chaplain.

Mrs. Veronica Hartfield and their two children, a boy and girl, took a seat in the front row before the sea of hundreds who came out to pay their respects.

The night of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, both Officer Hartfield and Mrs. Hartfield were enjoying the concert when the shooter began his rampage. She managed to escape the festival grounds unharmed.

She did not speak at the vigil, but many officers extended their condolences to her during their speeches.

Every single Metro officer had nothing but praise for Officer Hartfield and continuously mentioned his fierce love for his family.

"Faith and family were the most important to Charlie," one officer said as he recalled his conversations with Officer Hartfield.

One of Hartfield's colleagues started a GoFundMe page for the family in this time of need.

An officer closed the vigil with the following Calvin Coolidge quote chosen by Officer Hartfield to honor fallen officers, "No person was ever honored for what he received. Honor has been the reward for what he gave."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.