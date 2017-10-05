City of Las Vegas request cards of support for community healing - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

City of Las Vegas request cards of support for community healing

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
(City of Las Vegas) (City of Las Vegas)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The City of Las Vegas requested cards dedicated to the victims and survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting be sent to City Hall.

Las Vegas officials would like to spread the messages of hope, strength and support as the community heals after the tragic loss of life that occurred Oct. 1. 

Send or drop off your cards filled with heartfelt messages to 495 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nev., 89101.

Share your words of support by tagging @CityofLasVegas and use the hashtags #VegasStrong and #Hearts4Vegas.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.