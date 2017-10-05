City of Las Vegas request cards of support for community healing

The City of Las Vegas requested cards dedicated to the victims and survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting be sent to City Hall.

Las Vegas officials would like to spread the messages of hope, strength and support as the community heals after the tragic loss of life that occurred Oct. 1.

Send or drop off your cards filled with heartfelt messages to 495 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nev., 89101.

Want to help? Send us cards so we can share them with our community as we heal together #hearts4vegas #vegasstrong https://t.co/ygLWvGOYK4 pic.twitter.com/wOrwSUklLO — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 4, 2017

Share your words of support by tagging @CityofLasVegas and use the hashtags #VegasStrong and #Hearts4Vegas.

