Woman shot, killed near Flamingo and Torrey Pines - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman shot, killed near Flamingo and Torrey Pines

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Thursday afternoon. 

The incident occurred before 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Ridgeview Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive and Flamingo Road. 

According to police, a man went to the woman's home with her friend and the suspect shot her. 

The suspect left the scene before police arrived. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

