Woman shot, killed near Flamingo and Torrey Pines

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred before 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Ridgeview Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive and Flamingo Road.

According to police, a man went to the woman's home with her friend and the suspect shot her.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.