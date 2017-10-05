United Blood Services in Las Vegas set to resume normal operatio - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

United Blood Services in Las Vegas set to resume normal operations

A bandage covers an arm after a blood donation in an undated image. (File) A bandage covers an arm after a blood donation in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The United Blood Services announced it is planning to resume normal blood collection operations in Las Vegas starting on Friday.

The blood center said it received an overwhelming response this week from blood donors across the Valley to support victims of the tragic shooting Sunday night on the Strip.

Between Oct. 2 and Oct. 4, United Blood Services collected 1,659 blood donations from generous blood donors, including 952 first-time donors in Las Vegas, according to the center. 

United Blood Services said thank you to the community and that donations will continue to be needed in the weeks and months to come.

Donors are asked to schedule appointments in the future to ensure lifesaving donations are available for patients in need.

Due to the outpouring of support, donors may not find available appointment times until November, according to United Blood Services.

