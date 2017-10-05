Tattoo shop to donate proceeds to Las Vegas shooting victims

Bad Apple Tattoo is raising money for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. (Bad Apple Tattoo/Instagram)

A Las Vegas tattoo shop is using their creativity to help victims of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Bad Apple Tattoo is offering $50 small tattoos at the shop located at 5640 West Charleston Boulevard, Suite B. The proceeds from the tattoos will go to the victims.

Tattoo artists are donating their time and working in between scheduled sessions to raise the money.

As of Thursday afternoon, the shop raised about $6,000.

The fundraiser will run until Oct. 13.

