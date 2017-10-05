Tattoo shop to donate proceeds to Las Vegas shooting victims - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Tattoo shop to donate proceeds to Las Vegas shooting victims

Posted: Updated:
Bad Apple Tattoo is raising money for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. (Bad Apple Tattoo/Instagram) Bad Apple Tattoo is raising money for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. (Bad Apple Tattoo/Instagram)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A Las Vegas tattoo shop is using their creativity to help victims of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. 

Bad Apple Tattoo is offering $50 small tattoos at the shop located at 5640 West Charleston Boulevard, Suite B. The proceeds from the tattoos will go to the victims. 

Tattoo artists are donating their time and working in between scheduled sessions to raise the money.

As of Thursday afternoon, the shop raised about $6,000. 

The fundraiser will run until Oct. 13. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.