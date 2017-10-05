Vigils to be held in Las Vegas on Thursday

The Las Vegas community continues to organize vigils and gatherings to remember the lives lost during a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. This is what is happening on Thursday:

Candlelight Vigil for Officer Hartfield

A candlelight vigil will be held for Metro Officer Charleston Hartfield, who lost his life in the shooting, at Police Memorial Park at 3250 Metro Academy Way. It will run from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend the vigil.

UNLV Hockey honors assistant coach

Players and staff from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebel Hockey Club will honor Assistant Coach Nick Robone, who was injured in the shooting. Fans, family and supporters are invited to join in a moment of silence before the puck drops at City National Arena. The moment of silence will take place at 7 p.m.

Sunset Park vigil

A FOX5 viewer said a candlelight vigil and drum circle will be held at Sunset Park from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. It will take place at the south side of the lake. The vigil was advertised on a Facebook page.

