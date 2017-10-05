Clark County coroner's office establishes family information center

The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

The Clark County Coroner's Office has opened a family information center for families who lost a loved one in the shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

The center has been established a the coroner's office at 1704 Pinto Lane.

It will open on Thursday at noon and remain open until 6 p.m. On Friday, the center will open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will remain open until further notice from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Representatives from the Clark County Coroner's Office will remain at the convention center to assist families and provide additional resources for the information center.

A hotline has been established for families outside of Las Vegas who need assistance from the coroner's office. The hotline is 702-455-4281.

The services offered to the families who lost a loved one include coordination with the mortuaries and obtaining death certificates so families can transport victims.

The family assistance center at the Las Vegas Convention Center will remain open. Services include government services for help with identification, victim services with the FBI, lodging, MGM human resources, crime victim compensation, legal advice and disaster children services.

