City to open healing garden in downtown Las Vegas

Just a sketch on a napkin a day ago, landscaping crews are now working nonstop on a healing garden that will pay tribute to the victims of Sunday's attack.

The garden will be ready Friday night at 7:30 for an official ribbon cutting.

It is located in the downtown Arts District at Charleston Boulevard and Coolidge Avenue.

The garden will feature 58 trees that will each contain the name of a victim killed in Sunday's shooting. In the center of the garden, a larger "tree of life" is now planted with a heart shaped bench beneath it for people to sit and reflect. A prayer wall is also set up for people to leave thoughts and messages on tags hanging from it.

