Las Vegas Fire and Rescue battling vacant building fire

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said they are battling a blaze at a vacant building Thursday.

Crews responded to the blaze in the 900 block of West Bonanza Road, near H Street, at a two-story vacant building.

Roads were closed from H Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard, the department said.

UPDATE: Crews attacking 900 W Bonanza are. No thru traffic H St to MLK Blvd PIO1 pic.twitter.com/6uxwp0IuHs — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 5, 2017

No injuries were reported.

Further details were not immediately released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.