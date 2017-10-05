Las Vegas Fire and Rescue battling vacant building fire - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue battling vacant building fire

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said they are battling a blaze at a vacant building Thursday. 

Crews responded to the blaze in the 900 block of West Bonanza Road, near H Street, at a two-story vacant building. 

Roads were closed from H Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard, the department said. 

No injuries were reported. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

