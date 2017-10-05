Las Vegas Fire and Rescue battling vacant apartment building fir - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue battling vacant apartment building fire

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said they are battling a blaze at a vacant apartment building Thursday. 

Crews responded to the blaze at the Moulin Rouge apartment complex in the 900 block of West Bonanza Road, near H Street at 5:17 a.m. 

Arriving firefighters said heavy flames and smoke were shown from the building. The fire moved quickly and already spread to the attic.

By 8 a.m., firefighters were still on scene attempting to extinguish the fire. It is under control but it has not been fully extinguished. The department said firefighters are expected to be at the site for several more hours. 

Roads were closed from H Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard, the department said.

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.