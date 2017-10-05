Las Vegas Fire and Rescue battling vacant apartment building fire

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said they are battling a blaze at a vacant apartment building Thursday.

Crews responded to the blaze at the Moulin Rouge apartment complex in the 900 block of West Bonanza Road, near H Street at 5:17 a.m.

UPDATE: Crews attacking 900 W Bonanza are. No thru traffic H St to MLK Blvd PIO1 pic.twitter.com/6uxwp0IuHs — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 5, 2017

Arriving firefighters said heavy flames and smoke were shown from the building. The fire moved quickly and already spread to the attic.

By 8 a.m., firefighters were still on scene attempting to extinguish the fire. It is under control but it has not been fully extinguished. The department said firefighters are expected to be at the site for several more hours.

Roads were closed from H Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard, the department said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Further details were not immediately released.

