Woman survives Las Vegas shooting, then gives birth

Markie Coffer was surrounded by thousands of concert goers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday night. But it wasn't just the crowd who was with her.

She was nine months pregnant and overdue by about a week.

"We decided: 'Oh we'll go. Maybe it will help (my baby) come out and we were just there having fun," Coffer said.

Coffer, her boyfriend Travis Matheson, and Coffer's brother Cody attended all three nights of the festival. The couple even brought their three kids on Saturday.

"They had a blast," Coffer said.

Just a day later, the adults of the group came back to see the headliner.

"We were really excited to see Jason Aldean, the main guy, so we definitely stayed to the end, and then towards the end it got crazy."

A little after 10 p.m., a lone gunman opened fire on the crowd of festival goers, killing 58 people.

Travis had served as a specialist in the Army. He said his military instincts kicked in.

"I told her, 'We got to get to safety and find somewhere to hide," Matheson said.

As soon as the shots rung out, Markie, Matheson and her brother Army-crawled across the festival field. Cody suffered a gun shot wound to his shoulder. But the group kept going, and eventually made it to safety.

One of my brother's friends picked us up and brought us straight (to the hospital). It was chaotic down there," Coffer said.

Two days later, Coffer gave birth, and baby Wyatt came into the world.

"He's been unique since the beginning," Coffer said.

"(He is) a light at the end of the tunnel," Matheson said.

"I'm thankful nothing happened worse to any one of us ... and we couldn't be here for him. It was perfect timing for him."

Markie and Wyatt were discharged from the hospital Wednesday.

Cody Coffer is expected to make a full recovery.

