Free cremation services offered for mass shooting victims

An attorney for the Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend says she had no knowledge of any plans by him to commit a massacre.More >
An attorney for the Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend says she had no knowledge of any plans by him to commit a massacre.More >
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >
A valley woman who was inside the Mandalay Bay Sunday night captured video of people running and falling to the ground.More >
A valley woman who was inside the Mandalay Bay Sunday night captured video of people running and falling to the ground.More >
A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the US and was met by federal agents at the airport.More >
A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the US and was met by federal agents at the airport.More >
Boston 25 News obtained exclusive images from inside the Las Vegas shooting suspect's hotel room.More >
Boston 25 News obtained exclusive images from inside the Las Vegas shooting suspect's hotel room.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 were injured when an active shooter unleashed gunfire near Mandalay Bay late Sunday night, according to police.More >
At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 were injured when an active shooter unleashed gunfire near Mandalay Bay late Sunday night, according to police.More >
President Donald Trump says it's a "sad day" as he departs the White House to meet with first responders and the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.More >
President Donald Trump says it's a "sad day" as he departs the White House to meet with first responders and the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.More >
Fifty-nine people were killed and at least 527 were hurt Sunday night when Stephen Paddock rained gunfire on concertgoers in Las Vegas, the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.More >
Fifty-nine people were killed and at least 527 were hurt Sunday night when Stephen Paddock rained gunfire on concertgoers in Las Vegas, the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.More >