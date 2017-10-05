Free cremation services offered for mass shooting victims

Many valley companies have reached out to victims Sunday's shooting near Mandalay Bay to help out in any way they can.

La Paloma Funeral Services has teamed up with County Commissioner Steve Sisolak to create a Gofundme page specifically for funeral costs.

They are also offering free cremations through their sister company, Simple Cremations at absolutely no cost to families.

"We have received information from many churches and facilities from around the city will to do services at their place for no cost. We have received calls from people willing to donate plots," La Paloma Funeral Services general manager Ryan Bowen said. "We're gonna relay all this information to all the mortuaries in Las Vegas and so it's not just me, but everyone can utilize that information."

La Paloma said families will be assisted regardless of which funeral home they utilize. La Paloma can be reached at 702-732-7070.

