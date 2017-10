Student arrested in connection with threats made toward Centennial High School

The Clark County School District said an 18-year-old student was arrested for posting threats toward the school on social media.

Police arrested Toni Strickland without incident at her home at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said, "at this point, there is no clear motive other than bad judgment."

CCSD police responded to threats toward the school shared through text messages and social media among students in Las Vegas.

Classes have not been canceled for Thursday, the school district said.

CCSD released the following statement:

CCSD parents and students: Some of you have reached out to us about an unsubstantiated threat that has been circulating online about a possible school shooting this week. We are working with our local law enforcement partners to investigate this threat. It appears similar threats have been made in five other states. At face value, we don't believe the threat to be credible. However, the investigation is ongoing and we are working with our local partners to expedite the investigation. It is already a difficult time for our community -- thank you for your patience and support.

The number was not in service when called. Similar threats were made to schools in Johnston, Iowa, where the school district did cancel classes, but those threats were not substantiated, according to the Associated Press.

