CCSD Police responding to threats toward Centennial High

Clark County School District's police department is responding to threats toward Centennial High School shared in a text message among students in Las Vegas.

CCSD PD and Metro Police said their departments are aware of the threatening messages and classes have not been canceled for Thursday.

CCSD released the following statement:

CCSD parents and students: Some of you have reached out to us about an unsubstantiated threat that has been circulating online about a possible school shooting this week. We are working with our local law enforcement partners to investigate this threat. It appears similar threats have been made in five other states. At face value, we don't believe the threat to be credible. However, the investigation is ongoing and we are working with our local partners to expedite the investigation. It is already a difficult time for our community -- thank you for your patience and support.

The number was not in service when called. Similar threats were made to schools in Johnston, Iowa, where the school district did cancel classes, but those threats were not substantiated, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

